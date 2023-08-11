S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 1.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.08% of S&P Global worth $90,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 21,669.8% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $387.40. 613,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,241. The stock has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock worth $7,993,620. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.