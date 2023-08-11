Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $171.61

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.61 ($2.19) and traded as low as GBX 165.60 ($2.12). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.17), with a volume of 17,929 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £74.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,675.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 166.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 171.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor technology to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for security; banknote cleaning and disinfection systems that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

