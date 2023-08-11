Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

Shares of SAVE opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 75.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

