Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stagwell in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Stagwell from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

Stagwell Stock Performance

Stagwell stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Stagwell had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $622.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stagwell by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 17,663 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stagwell by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,973,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after buying an additional 141,896 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Stagwell by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

