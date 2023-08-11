Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SMT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.86 and traded as low as C$0.50. Standard Mercantile Acquisition shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 3,415 shares.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.86.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Standard Mercantile Acquisition had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 80.84%. The company had revenue of C$0.20 million for the quarter.

About Standard Mercantile Acquisition

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

