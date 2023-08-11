STASIS EURO (EURS) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.98 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00003719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $135.79 million and $2.98 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

