StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.25

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.25 and traded as high as $5.90. StealthGas shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 506,825 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GASS. TheStreet upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

StealthGas Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $203.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towerview LLC raised its stake in StealthGas by 12.2% in the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 2,505,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after buying an additional 273,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,942,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 86,306 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 7.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 429,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 1,712.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 377,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 230,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 79,251 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

