Stifel Nicolaus Raises Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $83.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 113.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $104.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.81. 1,776,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,128. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,709.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.37%. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,530.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 692,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 159,307 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $384,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 169,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,164,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

