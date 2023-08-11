Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) to “Buy”

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.01% from the company’s previous close.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

DCPH traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,021. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.70. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $22.76.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.59% and a negative net margin of 129.90%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Franklin Stuart Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines to improve the lives of cancer patients in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

