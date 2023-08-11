StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Stock Down 23.4 %
Shares of OPGN opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. OpGen had a negative net margin of 1,187.02% and a negative return on equity of 164.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OpGen will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of OpGen
OpGen Company Profile
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OpGen
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.