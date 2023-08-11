StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Down 23.4 %

Shares of OPGN opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.

Get OpGen alerts:

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. OpGen had a negative net margin of 1,187.02% and a negative return on equity of 164.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OpGen will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

OpGen Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OpGen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.