StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Chase Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $126.06. 97,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,772. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.71. Chase has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $135.27.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.65 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

Insider Activity at Chase

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $188,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,652,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 10.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after acquiring an additional 63,890 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 90,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 52,441 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 263,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after buying an additional 36,470 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chase by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chase by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Chase

(Get Free Report)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.