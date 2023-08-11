StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $4.60 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.47. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.87.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 629,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,719 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

