SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.92

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.92 and traded as low as C$7.83. SunOpta shares last traded at C$7.92, with a volume of 115,129 shares.

SunOpta Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$754.85 million, a P/E ratio of -43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$302.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.14 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. On average, research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0729076 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

