Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Shares of SDPI opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.21.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 11.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Drilling Products

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

In other Superior Drilling Products news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 90,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $118,498.67. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,340,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,998.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 112,443 shares of company stock valued at $139,834 and have sold 38,428 shares valued at $53,685. 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 247,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Drilling Products

(Get Free Report)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

