Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of SDPI opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.21.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 11.43%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 247,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
