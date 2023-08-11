Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPIFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SDPI opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.21.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 11.43%.

In other Superior Drilling Products news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 90,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $118,498.67. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,340,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,998.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 112,443 shares of company stock valued at $139,834 and have sold 38,428 shares valued at $53,685. 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 247,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

