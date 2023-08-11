Susquehanna Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $165.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Melius started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus upped their price target on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Airbnb from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.81.

Shares of ABNB opened at $135.97 on Monday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.14 and its 200-day moving average is $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,715,392.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,715,392.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,271,998 shares of company stock valued at $298,366,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 429,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 132,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $332,438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,859,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,470,000 after acquiring an additional 196,200 shares in the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

