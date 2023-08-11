Susquehanna Increases Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target to $86.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

LNW has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.78.

Shares of LNW stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.61. The stock had a trading volume of 501,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,217. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.45. Light & Wonder has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $76.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jamie Odell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.90 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Light & Wonder news, Director Jamie Odell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.90 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

