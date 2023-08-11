Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group cut Symbotic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYM

Symbotic Stock Performance

Symbotic stock opened at $45.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of -117.82 and a beta of 1.55. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 57.19% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, Director Rollin L. Ford bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 11,080 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $355,889.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,442 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,557.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,986,006 shares of company stock valued at $507,412,988. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Symbotic by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 20.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.