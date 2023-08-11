Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider John Mcfarland Sells 946 Shares

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $86,748.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,754.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Synaptics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average of $98.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 1.53. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $147.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Synaptics by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,030,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,981,000 after buying an additional 443,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,790,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after buying an additional 306,742 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Synaptics by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 251,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 224,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.08.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synaptics
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Synaptics
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.