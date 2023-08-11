Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.68.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.20. 1,398,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,037. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.11 and a 200 day moving average of $128.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,035 shares of company stock worth $2,208,725 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

