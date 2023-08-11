Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Tapestry has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Tapestry has a payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tapestry to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TPR traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $35.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,136,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Tapestry

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 7,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.