TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $32.83 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 7.0% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $32,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,372,000 after buying an additional 3,106,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,057,000 after buying an additional 1,695,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,325,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.