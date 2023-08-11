TBH Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.6% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $183.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

