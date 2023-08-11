TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 80,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,052 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 680,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,840,000 after purchasing an additional 159,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $162.88 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

