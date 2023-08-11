TD Cowen Lowers Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $300.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $370.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

NASDAQ PODD traded down $8.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.69. Insulet has a one year low of $208.54 and a one year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.34.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Insulet by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 91.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

