TD Cowen Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $495.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $491.00 to $495.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MCK has been the topic of several other reports. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $449.42.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $434.17 on Monday. McKesson has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $437.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $409.66 and a 200 day moving average of $380.61. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,472 shares of company stock worth $8,737,964. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

