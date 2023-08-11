Team Hewins LLC Invests $267,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.1% of Team Hewins LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $74.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,047. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.19. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

