TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechTarget has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.25.

NASDAQ TTGT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.62 million, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.92. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 8.69.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). TechTarget had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 90,828.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,147,000 after buying an additional 96,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,503,000 after buying an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 31.3% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,787,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,636,000 after buying an additional 426,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,299,000 after buying an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

