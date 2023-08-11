TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.26, but opened at $31.93. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. TechTarget shares last traded at $33.07, with a volume of 150,342 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TTGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in TechTarget by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TechTarget by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $866.59 million, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.91.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

