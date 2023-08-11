Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE THQ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.26. 71,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,411. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $948,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,462,000 after buying an additional 33,667 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 207,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 25,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $324,000.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.