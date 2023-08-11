Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THW remained flat at $13.70 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 59,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,371. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

Institutional Trading of Tekla World Healthcare Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 636,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

