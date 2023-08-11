Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Cut to $255.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $272.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $268.92.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $227.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $276.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 7.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 550,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,339,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 7.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Teleflex by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

