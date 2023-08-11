Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Given New $8.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Terns Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

TERN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.11.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.71. 648,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,057. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $409.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of -1.10.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TERN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.