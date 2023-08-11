Terra Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.32 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001907 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $193.04 million and approximately $27.32 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000982 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002504 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001032 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 344,632,493 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

