Tezos Price Hits $0.79 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $750.41 million and approximately $11.99 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002693 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001907 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000982 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002504 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 969,504,891 coins and its circulating supply is 948,349,447 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

