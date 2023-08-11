The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Update

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
The Bidvest Group Trading Up 1.8 %
BDVSY stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62. The Bidvest Group has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $31.65.
The Bidvest Group Company Profile
