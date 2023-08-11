The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Up 966.7% in July

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 966.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The China Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The China Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after buying an additional 129,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 53,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get The China Fund alerts:

The China Fund Price Performance

CHN stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The China Fund has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $16.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.