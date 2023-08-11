The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 659,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.2% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $61.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,469,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,228,021. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

