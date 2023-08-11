The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $75.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $311.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.55.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.82% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

