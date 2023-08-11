The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday.

BATRK opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $50.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,936,000 after acquiring an additional 194,438 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 60,008 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth $678,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

