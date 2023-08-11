The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Benchmark

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $22.81 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at $130,607,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,846,000 after purchasing an additional 181,038 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

