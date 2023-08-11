Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Declares $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.12. 35,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,559. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 18.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

