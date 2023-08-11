Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,263 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVES. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,477,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,308,000. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,688,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 135,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,321,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA AVES traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,740. The stock has a market cap of $283.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.49. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.