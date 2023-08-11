Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) to Issue $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 43.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:NTG traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,896. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $39.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter worth about $574,000.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

