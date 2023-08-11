Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stake Lessened by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TM. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

TM stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $167.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.98. The company has a market capitalization of $226.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $73.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.