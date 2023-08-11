TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) PT Lowered to $28.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. 455,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,118. TPG has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $603.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.39 million. TPG had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TPG will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at about $83,855,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $39,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,302,000 after buying an additional 176,458 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,020,000,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

