TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.94-$25.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.53 billion-$6.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.46 billion. TransDigm Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $24.94-25.36 EPS.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $873.28. 144,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,711. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $940.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $864.66 and a 200-day moving average of $789.17.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TDG shares. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $889.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDG

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,776.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total transaction of $10,395,103.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,776.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,852 shares of company stock valued at $51,288,636 over the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.