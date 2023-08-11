Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.26. 4,930,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,907,351. The stock has a market cap of $431.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.34. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $162.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.