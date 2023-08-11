Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 287.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 55,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.08. 4,083,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,174. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.70 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

