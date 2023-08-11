Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,807 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HD traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $329.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,074,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,676. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $331.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.66.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.