Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 372.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFG stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.22. 386,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,171. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.99 and a 1 year high of $150.98.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 22.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

